R Squared Ltd Sells 11,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

R Squared Ltd cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,195,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.3% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

