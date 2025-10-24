Intelligent Financial Strategies Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 172.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

