R Squared Ltd Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

