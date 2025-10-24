R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,484 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 450,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,345.42. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $28.08 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

