AlTi Global Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 179,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 80,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

