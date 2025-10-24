Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.89.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $215.65 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.