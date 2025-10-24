Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.51 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Mantle has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and $180.35 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle launched on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.7368407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.70469403 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $194,930,933.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

