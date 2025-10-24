Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $15.82 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.82 or 0.00014229 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $79.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00003521 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,214.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.80 or 0.00441329 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00008064 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00085846 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00296322 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00237427 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,036,395 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
