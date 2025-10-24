AlTi Global Inc. Purchases New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,037,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $152,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,305.50. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,672.64. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock valued at $745,501 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of ABG stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.14.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

