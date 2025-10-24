MAGA (MAGA) Price Hits $0.0000

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, MAGA has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $844.58 thousand worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,046.91 or 0.99853790 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,915.56 or 0.99193272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.0000046 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $981,707.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.