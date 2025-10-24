AlTi Global Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,523 Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,523 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after purchasing an additional 643,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $93.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $118.85.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

