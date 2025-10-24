Draper Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Buckle accounts for about 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Buckle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,746.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $1,187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,013.44. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,630. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Buckle Trading Up 1.3%

BKE opened at $55.88 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.61 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Buckle



The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

