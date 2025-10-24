Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Grows Holdings in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 118.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $225,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 558,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 407,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.4% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 262,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,343.70. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,563,724 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

