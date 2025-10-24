Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 1,125 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,440.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.