Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 186,894 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

GOOG opened at $253.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

