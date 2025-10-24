AlTi Global Inc. Has $62.12 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,977 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,839,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,237,000 after purchasing an additional 985,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

