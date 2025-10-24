Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 2,850 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.38 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

