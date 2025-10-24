Denali Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 218,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 342,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

