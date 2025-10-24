Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $554,051.54. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 415,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,840.97. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,329 shares of company stock worth $534,620. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

