Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $228.09 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

