Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). Approximately 1,386,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 555,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).
Power Metal Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 9.36.
Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share for the quarter.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metal Resources
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.