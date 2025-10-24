Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). Approximately 1,386,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 555,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share for the quarter.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

