Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading Up 23% – Should You Buy?

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) shot up 23% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 1,473,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 826% from the average session volume of 159,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Goldquest Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$528.59 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Goldquest Mining

In related news, Director Florian Siegfried sold 171,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$214,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,000,000. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Luis Santana sold 92,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$117,348.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,812,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,301,927.07. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,671 in the last three months. 17.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goldquest Mining

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading

