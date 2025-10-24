Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,192 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HP by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HP by 96.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,342 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $22,377,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 745.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

