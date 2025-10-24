Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

TT opened at $416.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.