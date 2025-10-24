Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

