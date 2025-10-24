Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 3.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

