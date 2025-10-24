Smith Group Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,236 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE MTDR opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

