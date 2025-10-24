Zacks Research Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Hold

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

ZURVY stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

