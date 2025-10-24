Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

EBAY opened at $95.52 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

