Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.0%

EPAM opened at $156.48 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.