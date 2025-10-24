East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Stock Position Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

