Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

