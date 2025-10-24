Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $825.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,070.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $902.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,076.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,542 shares of company stock worth $70,973,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

