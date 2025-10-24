SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Purchased by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.