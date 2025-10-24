Public Storage $PSA Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $6,775,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $306.34 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $355.87. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.02 and a 200-day moving average of $292.36.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

