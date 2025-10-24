Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Position Increased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $532.87 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $572.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Free Report

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

