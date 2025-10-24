Sharper & Granite LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.