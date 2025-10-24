iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Purchased by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after buying an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $291.06 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

