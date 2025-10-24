Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Fairfield University boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 474,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,282 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

