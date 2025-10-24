Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,351 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 302,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $74.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

