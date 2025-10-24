Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

