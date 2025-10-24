Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

ORCL stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

