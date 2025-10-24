Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VERI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Veritone from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, D Boral Capital raised Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

