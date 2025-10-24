NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 231.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 325.56, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
