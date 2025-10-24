Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

