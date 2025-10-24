Cadence Bank (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 2nd

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.