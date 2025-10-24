Brokers Offer Predictions for iHeartMedia FY2027 Earnings

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IHRT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.33 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $499.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million.

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 117,371 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $257,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

