First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 0.0% increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
About First Citizens BancShares
