MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 280,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 116.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 269,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

