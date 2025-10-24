Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VKTX

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of VKTX opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6,315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 596,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 587,350 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,556,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

